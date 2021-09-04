New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Indian sporting fraternity on Saturday hailed shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana's 1-2 finish at the Paralympics, terming the feat as "stuff of dreams", with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauding the duo for bringing glory to the country.

The 19-year-old Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing Games, while the 39-year-old Adana bagged the silver to make it a sensational one-two finish for the country in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Manchester United, Will Undergo 5 Days of Quarantine Before Practicing With Team (See Pics).

The gold and silver from the Faridabad duo took India's medal tally to 15 -- 3 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze.

"Young Manish Narwal has done India proud by winning a shooting gold medal and making the tricolor fly high at the #Paralympics! You've shown immense talent and dedication at a very young age," Kovind tweeted.

Also Read | Manish Narwal Clinches India’s 3rd Gold, Singhraj Adana Bags Silver in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

"Singhraj Adana wins a silver medal and adds to his bronze winning performance in Tokyo #Paralympics. Congratulations for your exceptional performances," the President said of Adana who had already won a bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday.

PM Modi said Narwal winning the gold medal at the Paralympics was a special moment for Indian sports.

"Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para.

"The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours," the PM tweeted.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Narwal for his "fabulous victory" and for "holding the world record in this category".

"It's raining medals for India! 15th medal for#IND! ‘Superb Singhraj' has created history by winning the silver."

Hailing Narwal and Adana, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra tweeted: "1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1!

"And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed happiness at the country's dream run at the Paralympics.

"Kudos to Manish Narwal on winning First place medaland @AdhanaSinghraj bagging Second place medal in the Men's 50m Pistol event. Wishing our para athletes even more success and recognition in the future," he tweeted.

Former dashing India opener Virender Sehwag said: "What a wonderful moment to see two Indians winning both the Gold as well as Silver. Make that 15 medals. Brilliant display from Team India at #Paralympics."

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted: "Incredible moment for the nation. Another double podium finish for India in Mixed 50M Pistol SH1 event. Congratulations Manish Narwal for gold and Singhraj Adhana for your second medal at the #Paralympics."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)