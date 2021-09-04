Tokyo, Sep 4 (PTI) Shooter Manish Narwal clinched India's third gold at the ongoing Paralympics while compatriot Singhraj Adana bagged the silver in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim the yellow metal while Adana, who had won the bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7.

Also Read | Suhas L Yathiraj, Noida District Magistrate, Beats Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in Straight Sets, Enters Final of Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Malyshev took home the bronze with an effort of 196.8.

Earlier in the qualifying round, Adana progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Narwal shot 533 to qualify at seventh at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Tosses Racket at Arthur Ashe Stadium’s Court, Loses US Open 2021 Match to 18-Year-Old Leylah Fernandez.

The other Indian in the fray, Akash failed to make the final, finishing 27th in the qualifying round.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50m air pistol competition.

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)