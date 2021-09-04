Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Manchester United and ever since Ronaldo has signed up with the Red Devils, the fans can't keep calm. Now that Ronaldo has faced a one-match ban for his shirtless celebration during the FIFA 2022 Qualifiers against Ireland. Thus he zoomed off in a private jet to Manchester to rejoin his former team on Thursday He was greeted on arrival at a private terminal by Darren Fletcher, his former team-mate and the club’s technical director. Cristiano Ronaldo Dons Jersey Number 7 Again! Manchester United Confirms Portuguese Star Would Wear Iconic Jersey, Netizens React.

Now in case if you are wondering about what is next, then CR7 will be put in quarantine for five days obviously due to COVID-19 rules. Post this. he will join his team at Manchester United. A couple of accounts on social media shared the snaps of Ronaldo arriving at Manchester airport. Recently it was confirmed that Ronaldo will be donning number 7 at the Red Devils. Check out the pictures of the same below:

He was quickly zoomed off to a mansion, which is well equipped with a range fitness area, pool, jacuzzi and six-strong security patrol - allowing him to relax during his five days in quarantine before joining club training on Wednesday. The fans surely can't keep calm about Ronaldo joining Man United. In a recent interview, he said that Sir Alex Ferguson played a vital role in bringing him back to United.

