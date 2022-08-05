New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his path-breaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth.

Sreeshankar clinched the silver in men's long jump event on Thursday.

"Congratulations to Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at #CommonweathGames. Your long leap has brought India's first ever medal for this event in Commonwealth Games. This pathbreaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth," Murmu tweeted.

