Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29 (ANI): Mashal Sports, organizers of Pro Kabaddi League, on Saturday released the next part of the schedule for Season 8.

Teams will fight for a position on top of the points table and fans will get to witness some of the biggest rivalries and 7 days of edge-of-seat, high-quality action on the mat.

"Patna Pirates will resume matches by playing against Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha, and more; whereas Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the great Southern Derby," stated an official statement.

PKL Season 8 has been conducted day-on-day and the League is well-set to maintain this story for successful completion of the season, on time.

The League, with its innovative format and some great action on the mat, has set new thresholds for competitive quality, the emergence of an entirely new generation of star athletes, and provided a great platform to players for exposure to world-class kabaddi. (ANI)

