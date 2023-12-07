Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Patna Pirates produced a scintillating performance to record a 50-28 victory over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

Raider Sachin led the charge for the Pirates with 14 touchpoints in the match, meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat was the lone warrior for the Titans with 11 points at the EKA Arena.

Pawan Sehrawat picked up a raid point early in the game as the Titans took the lead at 3-1 in the second minute. However, Sachin pulled off a 'Super Raid' soon after and helped the Pirates level the scores at 3-3. But Sehrawat also effected a 'Super Raid' in the next minute as the Titans inched ahead at 6-3. Ankit tackled Sehrawat in the 7th minute, but the Titans still held the lead at 8-7. However, Sachin effected another magnificent raid in the 10th minute to help the Pirates take the lead at 11-10, as per a PKL press release.

Sachin continued to lead the charge for the Pirates and reduced the Titans to just one member on the mat. But Omkar Patil carried out a brilliant raid as the Titans stayed in the contest at 13-13. However, the Telugu Titans could not hold on for too long and were eventually 'All Out' in the 13th minute. The raiders and defenders kept picking up points as the Patna side earned a healthy lead at 19-13. The Pirates inflicted another 'All Out' just before half-time to take a massive lead at 28-16.

The Titans tackled Sachin in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still held a big lead at 31-19. The Patna side continued to showcase brilliant form and extended their lead further at 34-22 in the 27th minute. Sehrawat tried fighting for the Titans, but he did not receive much support from his team members as the Pirates kept forging ahead and eventually walked off the mat with a colossal victory.

A look at matches for Thursday:

Game 1: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8 pm Game 2: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates - 9 pm. (ANI)

