Panchkula (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): As many as six Pro Kabaddi League teams have sent their talent scouts to Panchkula, hoping to discover unpolished gems who could eventually turn their own fortunes in the league.

Over 4,500 athletes in Panchkula are battling for gold and glory in the Khelo India Youth Games.

"Some of us also went for the Khelo India University Games. But these Games are for Under-18 players which means we can sign them up without going through the rigmarole of auction," Patna Pirates deputy coach MV Sundaram said in a statement.

As all the players who have participated in the Senior Nationals directly go into the auction pool, the teams are left with the arduous task of filling seven New Young Players spots. Most of them prefer to sign these youngsters for a two-year period and hone them into champions.

It is learnt that several players are already in their sights and will soon be invited for trials. KIYG players are typically absorbed to train with the main team so that they learn on the job.

"We have seen almost all the matches. The players are quite good, with great skill and physique," said Tamil Thalaivas head coach Uday Kumar.

The players might not get a break in the upcoming PKL season but they are still very excited. Each of them could be richer by a few lakh rupees, which is enough to change their lives forever, as a number of them are from a difficult financial background.

U-Mumba and Army Green coach Anil Caprana was also impressed with what he saw and conceded that picking players at this young age is a win-win situation for both.

"We might be looking at junior boys here. But there is some really good talent on view," he said, adding, that players selected for U-Mumba or the Army team would get the financial stability and also an opportunity to focus on their career development. (ANI)

