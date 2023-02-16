Capetown [South Africa], February 16 (ANI): South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn shocked the cricketing world with the decision to retire from international cricket on Thursday.

The right-hander announced his retirement from international cricket at just 30 years old having debuted for the Proteas in March 2017 against New Zealand at Seddon Park in a T20I. He made his Test debut in the same year playing against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park.

"I've been fortunate to represent my country at the highest level of cricket and that's been the proudest moment of my career," de Bruyn wrote in a statement released by his domestic team the Titans as per ESPNcricinfo.

"I've lived a childhood dream, shared dressing rooms with my heroes and played cricket at some of the world's most iconic venues, and I can't say thank you enough for the opportunities I've got through this game. Looking back at everything that I've achieved, it is time I say goodbye to international cricket and focus on the next chapter. I'm excited for what the future has to offer and looking forward to chasing more dreams and ambitions in life,"

De Bruyn only had one Test century in 25 innings, which he achieved in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

His most recent outing for South Africa was in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG last year, where he scored 12 and 28 in an innings defeat. He subsequently flew home before the series' third Test for the birth of his first kid.

De Bruyn played with the Pretoria Capitals, who advanced to the finals of the first SA20 league. He finished the tournament as the team's joint-second top run-scorer, behind Will Jacks and level with Phil Salt, with 238 runs. (ANI)

