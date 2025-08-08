New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has urged his teammates to move on from their recent success in the ICC World Test Championship Final and concentrate on winning more major trophies, according to the ICC website.

The Proteas broke a long drought when defeating the Aussies in the World Test Championship Final at Lord's earlier this year and will renew rivalries with their close rival during six white-ball contests in Australia, starting with a three-game T20I series that commences in Darwin on Sunday.

While Rabada has many fond memories from the memorable encounter at the Home of Cricket in June, South Africa's pace spearhead wants his players to forget about their recent success and target more major victories at upcoming ICC events.

Rabada will be part of South Africa's title at next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and is sure to still be a part of the setup when the country co-hosts the 14th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

"It was kind of like a relief," Rabada said in relation to winning the World Test Championship Final over Australia. But the show moves on, and moving toward the T20 World Cup, I guess the approach will be a bit different. Now there's no fear of anything," Rabada said.

Rabada is hoping to use the upcoming matches in Australia as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup at the start of next year and belives taking on the Aussies will provide his side with a stern challenge.

"The rivalry between Australia and South Africa has always been something to behold. It's always some hard cricket being played ... whenever we play Australia. It always feels like they get the best out of us, because they're in our faces," he added.

And with Rabada now a senior member of South Africa's attack, the right-armer is keen to help the next generation of promising fast bowlers - like teenager Kwena Maphaka - progress through the ranks in international cricket.

"Yeah, I'd like to do that for quite a lot of the players. From my point of view, I feel that I'm obliged to almost take them under extra care. But I think he's going to learn from his own experiences as well and from his own journey. And we're just there to be a sounding board," Rabada said.

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

Series schedule:

First T20I - 10 August, Marrara Stadium, DarwinSecond T20I - 12 August, Marrara Stadium, DarwinThird T20I - 16 August, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

First ODI - 19 August, Cazalys Stadium, CairnsSecond ODI - 22 August, Great Barrier Reef Arena, MackayThird ODI - 24 August, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. (ANI)

