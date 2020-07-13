Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Despite admitting that the Champions League clash against Atalanta will be 'very difficult', Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said that it is not something which is on his mind at the moment.

In the Champions League quarter-finals, PSG are slated to take on Atalanta next month in Lisbon. However, before that, the club will play Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne and Coupe de la Ligue decider against Lyon.

"It will be difficult but it's not a surprise because we will play a quarter-final. There are eight teams that want to win this competition. Every team can win their three games," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"It will be a very difficult game [against Atalanta], it will be very tough. They have many qualities. We have seen that when they played against Juventus [on Saturday]. It is a balanced and offensive team. It is a very physical team. But now, we can't think about that. Our challenge is to arrive in Lisbon with two titles," he added.

Tuchel insisted that his side will move forward 'step by step'.

"Now we are going to prepare our game against Saint-Etienne. It's the only game that is in my head right now. Then, we will think about Lyon. Then I think we will have 12 days to get ready for our game against Atalanta. We have to go step by step. The first step will be our game against Saint-Etienne," he said. (ANI)

