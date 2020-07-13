West Indies beat England by four wickets in the opening Test of a three-match series to take a 1-0 lead. Set a target of 200 on a Day 5 pitch, West Indies relied on Jermaine Blackwood’s calm head and little resistance from the middle order to seal the victory and defeat England. Blackwood hit 95 and took Windies closer to victory after Jofra Archer had threatened to derail their chase by cleaning up the top order. But Holder’s men held on and romped to a memorable win on cricket’s return to action. They were widely praised from all circles for their top-notch performances and many West Indies legends, including Viv Richards, Darren Sammy and Ian Bishop, also took to social media to applaud their effort. Jermaine Blackwood, Shannon Gabriel Star As Windies Beat England by Four Wickets.

The defeat was the first time England have lost the opening match of a home Test series since 2003 while West Indies opened their ICC World Test Championship points account with a sensational win. it was a complete team performance with many chipping in with notable performances throughout the Test match. Take a look at how West Indies legends reacted to the win. ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020: Cricket Fraternity Congratulate West Indies for Dominant Win Over England

You Make Us Proud - Viv Richards

Dwayne Bravo Congratulates West Indies Team

Darren Sammy Reacts to Memorable Win

Ian Bishop Delighted With Perfect Start

Darren Ganga Praises West Indies for Brilliant Win

Great Test Match Victory - Brian Lara

Courtney Walsh Congratulates Team

England though had themselves to blame for the defeat after pinning the visitors to 27/3 at one stage. Archer’s fiery spell, in which he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks and forced John Campbell into retiring hurt after hitting his toe with a deadly yorker, put England on top.

Mark Wood then crashed through Shai Hope’s gate leaving West Indies reeling in a target of 200. But two dropped chances and a missed run-out opportunity of Blackwood, set West Indies rolling and despite another couple of hiccups on the way they crossed the line.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).