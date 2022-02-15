Lahore [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): Karachi Kings have crashed out of the race for Pakistan Super League 7 play-offs spot after losing their seventh successive match of the season in an incredibly dramatic game against Islamabad United on Monday night at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After a heroic fightback by Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram (108-run sixth-wicket stand), the 2020 champions needed a mere eight runs (191 target) off the final over bowled by pacer Waqas Maqsood.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Here's the Likely Playing XI of Each Team for Upcoming Season After the Two-Day Mega Auction.

Despite conceding a boundary off the second ball, the experienced left-armer Waqas kept his nerves as he dismissed Imad and Jordan Thompson before running out Chris Jordan off the last ball as the Kings lost by one run, finishing at 190 for eight.

Imad played a sensational 55-run inning (six fours and three sixes) but got out with his side at the cusp of a much-needed win. Kings' 19-year-old recruit Qasim who recently captained Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2022 fought with great courage and took full advantage of three dropped chances in his unbeaten 51 off 26 (six fours, one six).

Also Read | Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika Among Women Chess Players Targeted by Sexually Abusive Mails.

Kings had scored 47 off the previous three overs having started the 17th needing 55 runs to win but Waqas' incredible final over extinguished their hopes of staying in the hunt for a playoff berth. Waqas finished with three wickets for 34 from his four overs.

United have now consolidated their third position on the points table with eight points from seven games (four wins, three defeats). Kings remain winless and at the bottom of the six-team table, they are the first team to lose seven successive PSL matches in a single season.

Brief Scores: Islamabad United 191/7 (Shadab Khan 34, Faheem Ashraf 29*; Imad Wasim 2-30); Karachi Kings 190/8 (Imad Wasim 55, Qasim Akram 51*; Waqas Maqsood 3-34). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)