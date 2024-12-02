Pune, Dec 2: Defending champions Puneri Paltan would bank on home support for a better show in their derby clash against U Mumba after Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants kick-start the final leg of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday. The Playoffs will also be played in Pune, with the Eliminators and Semi-Finals slated for December 26 and 27 respectively, and the grand final on December 29. PKL 2024: Devank Dalal Leads Patna Pirates to Win over Bengal Warriorz.

Puneri Paltan stand fifth in the points table, while U Mumba are seventh.

Earlier in the season when the two teams met, the Puneri Paltan had defeated the U Mumba in Hyderabad. Going into the all-important Maharashtra derby, the Puneri Paltan, who have played 15 games up until now, have notched up seven wins, suffered five defeats and played three ties.

The Season 10 champions have managed one win in their last three games, and will be hopeful that they can build momentum in their own backyard.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have won 8 of their 14 games, losing 5 and drawing 1 so far. Naveen Kumar Powers Dabang Delhi KC to Second Place in Pro Kabaddi League Points Table With Win Over Tamil Thalaivas.

"PKL Season 11 has been one of the toughest we have seen so far. But, now in Pune, the Puneri Paltan, are keen to ensure that we make proper plans for all our opponents, and more importantly execute them perfectly. It is a good opportunity for us to be playing in front of our own fans," Puneri Paltan coach BC Ramesh said.

U Mumba coach Gholamareza Mazandarani said, "The Puneri Paltan are a very difficult team to play against and in front of their home fans, they will be more motivated for sure, but U Mumba is going to come prepared."

