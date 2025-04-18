Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-shortened Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

PBKS brought in Marcus Stoinis in place of Glenn Maxwell in the 14-over-a-side contest, while Harpreet Brar was also included in the XI.

RCB have decided to go with the same playing XI as in the previous game.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

