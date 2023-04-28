Mohali, Apr 28 (PTI) Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan is back leading Punjab after missing three games due to a shoulder injury. Sikandar Raza replaced Matthew Short in the Punjab playing eleven and Gurnoor Brar will be making his IPL debut. LSG named an unchanged team. Litton Das Returns Home for Family Emergency; KKR Wicketkeeper-Batter To Be Unavailable for Remainder of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI); Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur. PTI

