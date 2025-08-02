New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Young batter Udhav Mohan, a member of the Purani Dilli 6 squad in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), has earned a coveted spot in the India under-19 team for the upcoming tour of Australia in September. Purani Dilli 6 congratulated Udhav Mohan on his selection for the upcoming tour.

Udhav Mohan was bought by Purani Dilli 6 for Rs 6.60 lakh during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) auctions earlier this month. The Junior Selection Committee of BCCI announced the 17-member squad on Wednesday, with Udhav featuring among the top young talents selected to represent the country.

Also Read | BCB Cricket Operations Chief Nazmul Abedin Denies Instructing Low and Slow Pitch at Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Says 'Mirpur Wicket Is Not Satisfactory'.

Akash Nangia, Owner of Purani Dilli 6, congratulated the youngster and said, "We are extremely proud of Udhav. His selection in the India U19 squad is well deserved. I congratulate him as this is a proud moment for the entire Purani Dilli 6 family."

India U19 will play three one-day matches and two multi-day games against the Australia U19 side -- all scheduled at Norths ground in Australia between September 21 and October 10.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Jwala Singh Confident He'll Convert Fifty Into Century on Day 3.

Coming to Delhi Premier League (DPL) season 2, Purani Dilli 6 are gearing up for another title push this season after a strong showing in the 2024 edition, where the team reached the semi-finals. For Season 2, Purani Dilli 6 has appointed Vansh Bedi as the captain of the side.

Purani Dilli 6 will kick off their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 campaign on August 5 with a clash against Outer Delhi Warriors at 2:00 PM. This will be followed by a high-stakes encounter against West Delhi Lions on August 7, also scheduled for 2:00 PM.

On August 8, the team will take on New Delhi Tigers under the lights in a 7:00 PM showdown. Their final group stage fixture is slated for August 27, where they will face South Delhi Superstarz in another prime-time match at 7:00 PM.

Full squad: Vansh Bedi (captain), Rishabh Pant (marquee player), Lalit Yadav, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)