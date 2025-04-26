Xiamen [China], April 26: Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will spearhead India's challenge at the upcoming Sudirman Cup 2025 badminton tournament in China, which will be played from April 27 to May 4, according to Olympics.com. The Sudirman Cup, organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), is a prestigious biennial international mixed team badminton tournament. Every tie in the Sudirman Cup consists of five matches - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Withdraw From Sudirman Cup 2025 Finals Due to Illness.

Sindhu, India's highest-ranked women's singles player at world No. 18, will lead the team alongside 20-year-old Anupama Upadhyaya. Lakshya Sen, ranked No. 18 in men's singles, will join HS Prannoy in the men's singles lineup.

India will miss the services of world No. 11 men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out due to fitness concerns. Their absence opens the door for Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi to make their mark.

In women's doubles, Tanisha Crasto partners Priya Konjengbam, while the mixed doubles combinations include Dhruv Kapila-Shruti Mishra and Sathish Kumar-Aadya Variyath.

India qualified for the Sudirman Cup based on its world team ranking and is currently placed No. 8. They have been drawn in Group D alongside strong contenders Indonesia (world No. 3), Denmark (No. 7) and England (No. 14). The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals. Sankar Subramanian Stuns World Number Two Anders Antonsen in Swiss Open 2025 .

India's best performances at the Sudirman Cup came in 2011 and 2017 when they reached the quarter-finals. However, in the 2023 edition in China, India failed to advance past the group stage, finishing third behind Malaysia and Chinese Taipei.

Sixteen nations will vie for the 2025 title, divided into four groups of four. Hosts China, the 13-time champions, headline Group A.

Sudirman Cup 2025 badminton: India's schedule

April 27, Sunday: India vs Denmark - 2:30 PM

April 29, Tuesday: Indonesia vs India - 2:30 PM

May 1, Thursday: India vs England - 2:30 PM

May 2, Friday: Quarter-finals (if India qualify) - 7:00 AM onwards

May 3, Saturday: Semi-finals (if India qualify) - 7:00 AM onwards

May 4, Sunday: Final (if India qualify) - 11:30 AM onwards

Sudirman Cup 2025: Indian badminton team

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya

Men's doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi

Women's doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Priya Konjengbam

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Shruti Mishra, Sathish Kumar/Aadya Variyath

Sudirman Cup 2025 groups:

Group A: China, Hong Kong China, Thailand, Algeria

Group B: South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Canada, Czechia

Group C: Japan, Malaysia, France, Australia

Group D: India, Indonesia, Denmark, England. (ANI)

