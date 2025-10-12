Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Delhi Toofans registered a thunderous 15-11, 15-9, 15-11 win over the defending champions Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Jesus Chourio was named the Player of the Match, as per a press release from PVL.

Also Read | On Which Channel Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India is Available? How To Watch U-21 International Hockey Matches Live Streaming Online?.

In much need of a win, the Calicut Heroes started strongly with Santhosh firing strong smashes early on. Vikas Maan played a key role in the middle zone for Calicut to stop Delhi's attacks. But skipper Saqlain Tariq's smart distribution kept his side in the game. Muhammad Jasim-led triple block earned Delhi a super point, halting Calicut's early momentum.

Chourio started using his power to trouble Calicut's defence. Birthday boy George Antony made two consecutive super serves in a row as the Toofans began dominating on court. Callicut's libero Adarsh and Delhi's libero Anand kept the crowd entertained with energetic defence.

Also Read | South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 14 and Who Will Win SA-W vs BAN-W?.

Santhosh's super serve gave Calicut a glimmer of hope with a power-packed. Shameem made a couple of solid blocks to put pressure on Delhi's attacks. In reply, Delhi captain Saqlain started moving away from the middle, finding Carlos Berrios in Zone 2 to make Delhi's attacks. Ayush made a tremendous block on Raheem's attempt and earned Delhi Toofans a super point to win the match. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)