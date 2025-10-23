Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Bengaluru Torpedoes are gearing up for a thrilling semi-final showdown against the Ahmedabad Defenders in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

The Torpedoes finished second on the table with 14 points from seven matches, delivering one of their most consistent seasons under two-time Olympic medallist and head coach David Lee. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad, the 2023 champions, followed close behind in third with 12 points, combining grit and experience to reach the playoffs, as per a press release from PKL.

Bengaluru's season has been defined by balance and resilience. Attackers Jalen Penrose and Joel Benjamin have led from the front, while middle blockers Mujeeb Mc and Jishnu PV have provided a strong defensive spine along with the reliable libero, Midhunkumar.

Reflecting on the campaign, head coach David Lee expressed immense pride in his squad's growth, "I am pretty impressed with how we played for the entire season. Even though we were kind of up against the wall most of the time, they fought back really well and showed they can still compete even when we're not at full strength."

The Defenders, on the other hand, will look to their Mongolian powerhouse Battur Batsuuri, whose explosive hitting and all-round presence have been pivotal to their success this season. His chemistry with seasoned setter Muthusamy Appavu gives Ahmedabad a lethal attacking edge, especially in transitions.

"The team must have zero regrets when they leave, that is all I can ask for. We are going to try to prepare as well as we can for the Defenders. But if we come out and fight like we've done all season, we can be satisfied. As long as they have that mentality, I will leave everything on the floor for this team tomorrow. That's all I am looking for," David stated. (ANI)

