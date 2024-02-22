Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Mumbai Meteors came back from behind to hand over an 8-15, 15-12, 15-10, 11-15, 15-9 defeat to the Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League. Amit Gulia was named the Player of the match.

Despite a shock defeat in the previous game, Bengaluru Torpedoes coach David Lee made it clear his side will stick to their strategies of attacking serves. Sethu did not disappoint, rocking Mumbai's defence with consecutive super serves. Mujeeb's play from the middle further gave an edge to the Torpedoes, but Pankaj Sharma's errors gave Meteors a respite from the relentless attack.

Sensational Sethu contributed to the defence, pairing up with Srajan Shetty. Shubham Chaudhary began making contributions to the attack as Mumbai began the fight back. Ajith Lal's presence provided a much-needed flair to the Meteors' attack. Heptinstall's overhit shot on a super point hurt Torpedoes and Mumbai entered into the contest.

Setter Aravindhan became the glue to connect Mumbai's attac and Amit's consistent pipe attacks. But the Super Point call went wrong for the Mumbai coach, and the Torpedoes a lifeline, as the match went to the final set.

Amit continued to dominate in attack, keeping Mumbai ahead, while Paulo Lamounier and Thomas Heptinstall kept the Bengaluru in the hunt with powerful spikes. A few unforced errors helped out Mumbai and with Shameem's super showing with the blocks, the Meteors earned their second win of the season. (ANI)

