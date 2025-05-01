Doha (Qatar), May 1 (AP) Qatar appointed former Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as the national coach on Thursday.

Lopetegui, 58, has signed a contract until the 2027 Asian Cup, where Qatar will go for a third consecutive title. His first game in charge is on June 5 at home to Iran, and then in Uzbekistan five days later.

“Ready for a new chapter. Welcome Lopetegui,” the Qatar Football Association wrote on social media. “We're excited to embark on this journey together.”

Lopetegui replaces fellow Spaniard Luis Garcia, who took the job only last December and whose departure was also announced on Thursday.

“The QFA extends its deepest appreciation to Mr Garcia for his professionalism and dedication throughout his time with the team,” the QFA wrote on social media.

After poor results in World Cup qualifying, Qatar is fourth in Asia Group A and already out of the running to finish in the top two spots that guarantee a place at the 2026 tournament. But there is still a chance for the 2022 host to qualify for the first time through a playoff route.

Lopetegui's last two jobs were in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham, where he was fired in January. (AP)

