Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) Skipper Ajinkya Rahane conjured a typically gritty hundred and pacer Royston Dias supported his effort with a five-wicket haul as defending champions Mumbai completed a fine escape act, scripting a commanding 152-run over Haryana to enter the Ranji Trophy semifinals here on Tuesday.

Rahane, resuming on 88, wasted no time in the morning to notch 108 (180 balls; 13x4) -- his 41st first-class century, that guided Mumbai to 339 in the second innings for an overall lead of 353 runs.

Chasing 354, Haryana crumbled against left-arm pacer Dias (5/39) and Shardul Thakur (3/26), as the veteran quick completed a creditable nine-wicket haul for the match.

They were bowled out for 201 as the joyous Mumbai dressing room might have forgotten that worrisome period when they were 65/5 in the first innings.

Rahane made a bright beginning in the first session, as two exquisite boundaries off Sumit Kumar and Anshul Kamboj took him to 99, before a nudged single towards midwicket carried him past the milestone off 160 balls.

The Mumbai stalwart took his helmet off, looked skyward and seemed emotionally relieved as it was his first hundred of the season.

However, Mumbai, resuming from 278/4, crumbled after his dismissal.

Shivam Dube (44 overnight) fell two runs short of a fifty, and Mumbai lost their remaining five wickets for just 25 runs in under 10 overs.

Anuj Thakral (4/70) led Haryana's charge, while Kamboj, Sumit and Jayant Yadav chipped in with two wickets each.

But Haryana failed to replicate that spirit in their chase.

Barring a Lakshay Dalal and Sumit Kumar sixth-wicket partnership worth 90 runs, Haryana's chase never gathered momentum, as they folded in 57.3 overs on a day when the play was agreed upon to be extended because of good light and also because of Haryana losing nine wickets.

Haryana's last five wickets tumbled in the final hour, with Dias producing a career-best 5/39 in 10.3 overs -- his maiden five-wicket haul.

Shardul, who had taken six wickets in the first innings, was the first to strike. Steaming in from the High Court end, he extracted lateral movement on a docile pitch, bowling a relentless 10-over spell across two sessions that read 10-3-26-3.

From the Pavilion end, Dias provided perfect support, returning 6-2-12-2 in his first spell.

Lakshay, Sumit frustrate Mumbai

Just as it seemed Mumbai would wrap things up early, Haryana's Lakshay (64 off 130; 9x4) and Sumit (62 off 96; 10x4) dug in, stitching a doughty stand against the run of play.

On an eased-out fourth-day pitch, Sumit counterattacked, stepping out to Shams Mulani to negate the turn.

Rahane turned to Dube's military medium pace, but Mumbai remained frustrated as misfields crept in, offering easy singles, though the steep target remained their advantage.

Sumit soon reached his seventh first-class fifty in 72 balls, Rahane's sharp captaincy changed the game.

The breakthrough came via off-spinner Tanush Kotian, who struck in his very first over.

Lakshay, attempting to drag a ball from outside, gloved it faintly to the keeper.

The umpire wasn't convinced, but Rahane immediately called for DRS and the UltraEdge showed a clear deflection.

Dias then delivered another blow, as Rahane's astute bowling change ended Sumit's counterattacking knock.

Brief Scores

Mumbai 315 and 339 in 85.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 108, Suryakumar Yadav 70, Shivam Dube 48). Haryana 201; 57.3 overs (Lakshay Dalal 64, Sumit Kumar 62; Royston Dias 5/39, Shardul Thakur 3/26). Mumbai won by 152 runs.

