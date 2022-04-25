New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Reigning Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat won the women's 25m pistol competition in the national selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Monday.

Sarnobat shot 26 in the gold medal match to leave behind Haryana's Vibhuti Bhatia, who settled for silver with 22 hits.

Punjab's Ruby Tomer won the bronze.

The national selection trial 3 & 4 for pistol events has five more competition days left on its schedule.

In the junior women's final, local girl Naamya Kapoor overcame the challenge of Olympian Manu Bhaker to strike gold with 23 hits in the final. Manu shot 20.

Punjab again won bronze, this time through Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

