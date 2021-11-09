Wroclaw (Poland), Nov 9 (PTI) Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat claimed a silver medal after enduring a weapon malfunction during the women's 25m pistol event of the President's Cup here on Tuesday.

The seasoned Indian markswoman fired 31 in the final, missing few crucial shots in the last two series after suffering pistol malfunction.

Also Read | ENG vs NZ Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal.

Before the problem occurred in her pistol, Sarnobat was going great guns, finding the target three times on the trot towards the end of the final.

The other Indian in the final, Manu Bhaker was eliminated in the sixth place.

Also Read | ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand, Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Germany's Vennekamp won gold with a score of 33.

Mathilde Lamolle settled for bronze medal with 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)