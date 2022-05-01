Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed delightful half-centuries to power Lucknow Super Giants to 195 for three against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Rahul led from the front, top-scoring with 77 off 51 balls , while Hooda made 52 off 34 deliveries as the duo shared 95 runs for the second wicket to take LSG to the commanding total after opting to bat.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) picked up all the three LSG wickets.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 195 for 3 in 20 overs (K L Rahul 71, Deepak Hooda 52; Shadul Thakur 3/40).

