Gurugram (Haryana)[India], September 22 (ANI): Gaurika Bishnoi's strong finish in the second round proved crucial as the final round of the 13th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram was cancelled on account of rain.

Gaurika, who closed her second round with a hat-trick of birdies and carded 3-under 69 finished at 2-over 146 as the tournament was decided on the basis of 36 holes.

This was Gaurika's first title since the seventh leg of the 2019 season. "It was good to get a win even if it was shortened after such a long gap of more than three years," said Gaurika, who won her last title at Clover Greens in June 2019.

Pranavi, who was still an amateur when Gaurika last won, finished second for the fourth time this season.

Gaurika's two rounds this week were 71-69 to Pranavi's 71-75. Tied with Pranavi for the second place was first-round leader, Nayanika Sanga, who had 70-76.

"I am very happy. I think this one is truly special for me. I won it by a big margin and after three years so it's been extremely challenging last three years for me but I am really happy to have broken through that wall," said the winner of the 13th leg of WPGT Gaurika Bishnoi while speaking to ANI.

Sneha Singh (77-74) was fourth with Oviya Reddi (75-78) fifth. Seher Atwal (75-80) was sixth. Four players, Ridhima Dilawari (78-79), Neha Tripathi (78-79), amateur Jasmine Shekar (78-79) and Khushi Khanijau (75-82) were tied for seventh place.

This was the final WPGT event ahead of the Women's Indian Open, a US$ 400,000 event on the Ladies European Tour, which will be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club next month.

Pranavi Urs stayed on top of the Order of Merit, while Hitaashee Bakshi is second and Seher Atwal is third and Gaurika Bishnoi moved up to fourth. (ANI)

