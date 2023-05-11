Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight after being asked to bat first.

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer’s Late Resurgence Takes Struggling KKR to 149/8 Against RR in IPL 2023 Clash.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat MI in IPL 2023 Match 57.

In reply, RR completed the chase in 13.1 overs. Sanju Samson smashed 48 off 29 balls.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 149/8 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer ; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/25, Trent Boult 2/25).

Rajasthan Royals: 151/1 in 13.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 98 not out, Sanju Smason 48 not out).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)