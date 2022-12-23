Jaipur(Rajasthan)[India], December 23 (ANI): With the IPL Auction underway in Kochi on Friday, members of Rajasthan Royals' official fan programme - Super Royals - were seen witnessing the bidding war together from the pink city.

With the Royals having retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, the franchise was quite active in Kochi, which provided the fans some enjoyable moments. 12 Super Royals hosted 25 other lucky fans who were selected through a Super Royals-run contest on their social media channels for watching what is tipped to be the biggest day of the off-season for all IPL teams.

These fans were seen cheering passionately for the Royals as they won a bid for Jason Holder, but also shed disappointment when the team couldn't. The select fans also took part in some fun activities in the build-up to the auction, and were seen preparing a wish list and making predictions for the team's buys in the auction ahead of IPL 2023.

The 'Super Royals' programme was launched in 2020 by the franchise to bring its fans closer to the team and recognize the most passionate supporters. As part of the vision, the franchise has been creating a passage for these enthusiasts to interact with the Royals' star players & management, and encourage fan-led activations and initiatives across the country.

Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and are one of the 10 teams competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

