Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) announced the successful conclusion of the 4th East Zone Pickleball Championship 2025, witnessing outstanding performances from athletes across the region.

Players from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, amongst others from the East Zone, participated enthusiastically, highlighting the sport's growing footprint in the region.

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The tournament showcased exceptional talent across categories. Rajiv Kumar emerged as one of the standout performers, clinching Gold Medals in both Open Men's Singles and Open Men's Doubles alongside partner Anukul Singh. In the junior girls category, Prachenta Verma delivered a stellar performance to secure the Gold Medal in Girls' Singles (18U).

Other notable performances included Deepak Paswan, who secured Silver Medals in Open Men's Doubles with Ranjan Kumar and in Open Mixed Doubles with Parcheta Verma. Aditya Gupta and Apurv Kumar claimed Bronze in Men's Doubles, rounding off a competitive podium.

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In additional categories, Hridhhan Goenka (14U) and Anurag Kumar (16U) secured wins in their respective Boys Singles divisions, while Vishal Nishad triumphed in Boys' Singles (18U). In Junior Mixed Doubles, the pair of Aastha Priyadarshani and Attulit Shrawan emerged victorious.

The championship served as a key platform for athletes to showcase their skills and competitive spirit, reinforcing AIPA's commitment to grassroots development and structured competition.

In a significant step towards strengthening the ecosystem, AIPA also conducted a Coaches and Referee Clinic on 11th and 12th April 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana. The clinic saw participation from over 120 coaches and referees from across India, reflecting the growing commitment to professional development in the sport.

These initiatives form the backbone of AIPA's grassroots mission, empowering coaches and officials with the necessary expertise to expand pickleball across the country and build a sustainable future for the sport.

"We are extremely proud of the performances delivered by our players and the overwhelming response to our Coaches and Referee Clinic. The dedication of our athletes, coaches, and officials continues to raise the standard of Indian pickleball. These results reflect the growing depth of talent in the country and give us great confidence for the future of the sport in India," said Arvind Praboo, President, AIPA.

The All India Pickleball Association, with over 18 years of contribution to the sport, continues to play a pivotal role in building a strong grassroots ecosystem and providing competitive exposure across all levels. The success of both the championship and the clinic highlights the steady and confident rise of pickleball in India. (ANI)

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