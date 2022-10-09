Sepang, Oct 10 (PTI) Honda Racing India team's rider duo Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar finished at the 11th and 13th place respectively in the penultimate round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here on Sunday.

With a total of 3 points in Race 1 on Saturday and 8 points in Race 2 on Sunday, the Honda Racing India team closed the Round 4 of the championship with a solid 11 points in their kitty.

Battling a lot of movement on the leaderboard, Rajiv found himself at the 16th place on the grid from the otherwise starting position of 14th post Saturday's race.

However, Rajiv was able to climb up the charts and closed the race at the 11th position, claiming 5 points. After this round he adds total of 8 points, summing up his points tally to 32 points.

Senthil too hustled through the 8 lap race. He also had dropped down to the 18th place from the 16th place at the start of the race.

Following his teammates steps, Senthil too outpaced other international riders of the championship to close the race at the 13th place and grabbing 3 important points.

"Yesterday when I got down on track my main focus was to analyze the areas where I lack. I am happy with my performance today as I was able to deploy all the right strategies," Rajiv said in a release.

"I rode according to my own style and comfort. I am glad to have gotten 8 points for my team and country. I hope to do my best in the final round.” PTI

