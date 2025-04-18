Pune, Apr 18 (PTI) Rajneesh Gurbani and Tejal Hasabnis emerged as the most valuable players in the auctions for the Maharashtra Premier League and the inaugural edition of the Women's MPL here.

Gurbani got the highest bid with PBG Kolhapur Tuskers buying him for Rs 5.2 lakh, while female cricketer Hasabnis was picked up by Pushpa Solapur for Rs 4.4 lakh.

A total of 409 male and 249 female players were a part of the auction held on Thursday.

The men's edition of the MPL will have six teams -- 4S Puneri Bappa, PBG Kolhapur Tuskers, Ratnagiri Jets, Eagle Nashik Titans, Satara Warriors and Raigad Royals.

The WMPL will have four teams -- Pune Warriors, Ratnagiri Jets, Pushpa Solapur and Raigad Royals.

India's star player Smriti Mandhana (Ratnagiri Jets), Kiran Navgire (Raigad Royals), Anuja Patil (Pune Warriors) and Ishwari Awasare (Pushp Solapur) are the icon players of their respective teams.

The dates of the two competitions, to be played at the MCA Stadium here in May-June, are yet to be confirmed.

"MPL and WMPL stand as the pillars of a vision to reach the remotest corners of the state and provide a stage where raw talent transforms into cricketing icons. We are confident this league will soon set a national benchmark in viewership and talent development," MCA president Rohit Pawar said in a statement.

