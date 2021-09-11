New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Following the verdict by the Court of Geneva in the trial of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ahmad announced that he will step aside temporarily as President of OCA and as a result, Randhir Singh will portray the role of acting President.

Ahmad will work towards clearing his name during an appeal process in the Swiss courts.

Therefore, in accordance with the OCA Constitution, Article 20.3 and in reference to President OCAs letter dated September 10, 2021, Randhir as the longest serving member of the OCA Executive Board from the Honorary Life Vice Presidents and the elected senior Vice Presidents has assumed the duties and responsibilities of the OCA President during this interim period.

"Whilst I have every confidence that Sheikh Ahmad will be successful in his appeal, I would be honoured to step in temporarily as the Acting President of the OCA to ensure the continued smooth running of the organisation in the critical period ahead," said Randhir Singh in an official release.

"I appeal to all the NOCs of OCA as well as my colleagues in the Executive Board for their support friendship and cooperation in discharge of my duties," he added. (ANI)

