Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): On the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai, Rajat Patidar's remarkable 122 and Saransh Jain's 57 powered Madhya Pradesh to seize a crucial 162-run in the first-innings lead at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Replying to Mumbai's 374, Madhya Pradesh posted a mammoth 536.

Mumbai batted brilliantly in their second innings and reached 113 for two at stumps, having played 22 overs. However, they still trail MP by 49 runs. With just one day left in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, MP is just one step behind to lift the trophy.

Continuing the day trailing Mumbai by just 6 runs in the first innings, MP resumed their dominance and posted 536 in their first innings. Rajat Patidar smash 122 off 219 balls decorated with 20 fours.

MP resumed their innings at 368 with three wickets loss, with Patidar unbeaten on 67 and skipper Aditya Shrivastava playing at 11.

Patidar smashed Mohit Avasthi for four towards deep-midwicket to take MP's score to 400 in style. Mumbai bowlers however delivered the first breakthrough as Shrivastava (25) was caught with a sharp short of a good length delivery. Akshat Raghuwanshi was also later dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.

Shams Mulani then joined the wicket-taking spree as he dismissed Parth Sahani leg before for 11. In between this Patidar brought up his hundred.

MP went to lunch at 475 with six wickets loss, with Patidar batting on 120 and Saransh Jain on 20. Patidar's fine innings came to an end as Deshpande delivered a shape back and sneak through between the bat and pad.

Later Anubhav Agarwal was also sent back into the hut lbw by Mulani for eight. Mulani soon removed Kumar Kartikeya for nine runs. In the end, Saransh Jain totally frustrated Mumbai bowlers and smashed a fifty.

Mulani completed a five-wicket haul as Jain took a catch on long-on. Kartikeya's innings of 57, which included seven fours, however, lifted MP's lead to 162.

Mumbai openers batted aggressively in their second innings, with Hardik Tamore stepping out to bat with skipper Prithvi Shaw. The duo hammered MP bowlers and fetched the fifty partnership in quick time.

The blistering partnership between the duo was broken as Kumar Kartikeya bowled Tamore for 25 runs. Shaw hammered three fours and two sixes before being caught on the delivery of Gaurav Yadav.

Armaan Jaffer (30*) and Suved Parkar (nine) were at the crease for Mumbai at the time stumps were called. (ANI)

