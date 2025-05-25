Ahmedabad, (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) veteran spinner Rashid Khan has added his name to an unwanted list. He has conceded the most sixes (31) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Rashid, the first Afghan player in the IPL, has equalled the record of conceding the most number of sixes with GT's front-line seamer Mohammed Siraj.

He was smashed for three sixes on Sunday during his outing against the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

It was GT's last league stage match, and Rashid ended the group stage with nine wickets in 14 matches, his worst average of 53.66 since his IPL debut in 2017. If he can't pick two wickets in the playoffs, it'll be his worst-ever season in the league.

Rashid joined Gujarat Titans in 2022, where he took 19 wickets to help them secure the IPL title in their debut season. In 2023, he claimed 27 wickets, including GT's first-ever IPL hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and dazzled with a blistering 79* off 32 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI).

In 135 IPL matches, Rashid has grabbed 158 wickets, with an average of 23.63 and an economy of 7. For GT, he took 65 wickets in 59 matches earlier he was with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coming to the match, fifties from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 230/5 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT).

This was the highest score of Chennai this season. CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat. Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway opened the innings for CSK; after a quiet first over from GT seamer Mohammed Siraj, Mhatre charged Arshad Khan in the second over, smashing him for 28 runs.

Chennai crossed the 200 runs mark in the 18th over; this was CSK's first 200+ score this season, batting first.

Brevis completed his second fifty of the season in just 19 balls. Brevis and Jadeja smashed 20 runs off Siraj in the 19th over.

CSK finished their 20 overs on 230/5, the highest score of Chennai this season.

In bowling, Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was the pick of the bowler for Gujarat, while Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore and Shahrukh Khan picked a wicket each. (ANI)

