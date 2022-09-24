Linkou (Chinese Taipei), Sep 24 (PTI) Rashid Khan and Ajeetesh Sandhu were tied 11th as most other Indian golfers slipped in the third round of the USD 700,000 Yeangder TPC in wet and windy conditions here.

After seeing an Indian leader on Day 1 and two Indians on the second day, there was no one from the country in the Top-10 after the third round.

Rashid who shot 70 in testing conditions was the top Indian with rounds of 68-70-70 at T-11. He had Ajeetesh Sandhu (73) for company. Sandhu slipped from tied second after 36 holes.

Meanwhile, Travis Smyth's quest to win his first Asian Tour title gathered momentum when he took the third-round lead shooting the best round of the day, a six-under-par 66. Smyth was 13-under.

Defending champion Lee Chieh-po from Chinese-Taipei (69) and Thailand's Chapchai Nirat (71), the overnight leader, were one shot back in tied second.

Among the Indians, the smartest upward move came from Honey Baisoya (69), who was tied 16th alongside S Chikkarangappa (72), who dropped from tied eighth.

Shiv Kapur, who led the field with 64 on the first day, has since added 74-74 and was 4-under for 54 holes and lying tied 31st alongside Rahil Gangjee (72).

Veer Ahlawat (72) and SSP Chawrasia (71) were T-44 and Karandeep Kochhar (73) and Manu Gandas (72) were T-50. Udayan Mane (74) was T-57 and Aman Raj (76) T-75.

Smyth, 27, who came close to winning the International Series, England in June, when he finished second, could finally get his maiden win on Sunday.

Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren (69) and Settee Prakongvech from Thailand (70) were a stroke further off the pace, at Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

Chinese-Taipei's latest junior sensation Hsieh Cheng-wei, 14, who on Friday became the youngest male player to make the cut in one of the game's main Tours, slipped back with a 78 but remained the talk of the tournament after his incredible achievement.

