Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Mar 8 (AP) Rasmus Neergard-Petersen looked plenty comfortable in his PGA Tour debut, playing bogey-free through 36 holes and shooting a 7-under 65 on Friday for a one-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open.

Ranked No. 88 in the world, Neergard-Petersen received a commissioner's exemption for international players into the event, which is played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

“Once I get into the round and kind of get a couple holes in, it just kind of feels like any other day on the golf course really,” Neergard-Petersen said. “I'm just trying to stay in the present.”

The 25-year-old from Denmark plays on the European tour and was second in his previous start, shooting a final-round 65 to finish one shot behind Haotong Li at the Qatar Masters.

He shot 64 in Thursday's opening round at Grand Reserve Golf Club and was only one shot worse on Friday for a two-day total of 15-under 129.

Davis Riley made four straight birdies on his back nine for a 66 and was one shot back in soft conditions with light wind. Austin Cook (65) was two shots out of the lead, and the group at 12 under included William Mouw, Noah Goodwin and Karl Vilips.

“We haven't gotten crazy gusty winds, so just enough to make you think," Riley said. “I think there's definitely scorable opportunities out there, so I think you just kind of have to be pretty aggressive into the greens.”

Fifteen players were 10 under or better. That group did not include Kevin Roy, who followed up his first-round 62 with a 1-over 73. (AP) AM

