Hong Kong, September 18: Cricket Hong Kong, China, on Thursday announced that legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a key member of Team India for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to take place from November 7 to November 9 this year, as per a release from Hong Kong Sixes. Widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, Ashwin's inclusion adds immense depth, experience, and star power to Team India's campaign in this fast-paced, action-packed global tournament. Here Is Why Former India Spinner Ravi Ashwin Didn’t Feature in SA20 2025–26 Player Auction List.

Known for his exceptional match-winning ability, Ashwin's presence is expected to enthrall fans and inspire the next generation of cricketers. This will perhaps be his first Tournament post his retirement announcement, and fans will get to witness his wizardry in the fastest format of cricket.

Speaking on the announcement, Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Hong Kong Cricket, said, "We are proud to welcome R. Ashwin to the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His presence in Team India elevates the tournament to an even higher level, bringing one of the finest cricketing minds and performers of this era to Hong Kong. The Sixes is about innovation, entertainment, and world-class talent, and Ashwin embodies all of these qualities. We are confident that fans will be treated to a spectacular show of cricket."

R. Ashwin said, "We have all watched the HK Sixes as youngsters on Television and it has always been an existing format that I wanted to be a part of. This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane, which I am looking forward to playing alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us."

Adding to this, Rajneesh Chopra, co-founder of Arivaa Sports, the exclusive management partners of Hong Kong Sixes, said, "R. Ashwin's inclusion is a huge boost not only for Team India but also for the Hong Kong Sixes as a global property. Arivaa Sports is committed to elevating the stature of the tournament, and having an icon like Ashwin participate reflects our vision of bringing the best of world cricket to Hong Kong. Fans are in for an unforgettable experience this November." Will Ravi Ashwin Play in The Hundred 2026? Here's Why the Franchise Owners of England's 100-Ball Competition Will Be Eager to Sign Star Indian Cricketer.

The Hong Kong Sixes, renowned as the most entertaining and shortest format of cricket, will once again bring together some of the biggest international names and rising stars for three days of thrilling, high-octane action.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)