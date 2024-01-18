Leicestershire [UK], January 18 (ANI): West Indies bowler Raymon Reifer on Thursday received clearance for his slower balls and cutters, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The remedial footage of his action was sent to Loughborough University in Leicestershire which has cleared him. Last October, the all-rounder was banned from bowling these deliveries by the same university.

While playing for his domestic side, Barbados, against the Windward Islands in Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago), the university had found that the deliveries bowled by him were illegal. In that match, he bowled eight overs where he leaked 35 runs and went wicketless.

Following that, Reifer participated in three of Barbados' remaining five Super50 matches. The last of those, a semi-final versus Leeward Islands in November, was his final competitive game.

However, as now he has been cleared to bowl his variations, Reifer has been nominated to Barbados' squad for the first three matches of the upcoming West Indies Championship, their primary first-class tournament, which begins in early February and runs through the end of April.

The 32-year-old made debut for his national side in 2017 while playing a Test series against New Zealand at Hamilton. He played his first ODI in 2019, followed by his T20I debut in 2022.

Reifer last played for West Indies in the first Test match against India last July. (ANI)

