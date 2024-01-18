Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways when they play Unionistas in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16. The Catalonians were thumped 4-1 by arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final, which handed Xavi another setback in what is proving to be a difficult campaign. With Real Madrid and Genoa locked in a battle for dominating La Liga this term, Barcelona will feel Copa Del Rey is their best chance for domestic glory. Unionistas have defeated the likes of Sporting Gijon, Gernika, and Villareal already in the competition and hence they will try and look to give their best in this historic tie for them. Unionistas versus Barcelona starts at 12:00 am IST. Spanish Super Cup 2023-24: Vinicius Jr Scores Hat-Trick as Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona 4-1 in Supercopa de Espana Final.

Unionistas banked on their defence to get the win over Villareal and this will be their plan against Barcelona as well. Sergio Camus is likely to start this game despite being substituted at half-time in the previous match. Javi Villar is on loan from Real Madrid and he is likely to partner Hector Nespral in midfield.

Ronald Araujo and Lamine Yamal are suspended for this tie for Barcelona while the likes of Gavi, Marcos Alonso, Raphinha and Inigo Martinez are all injured. Vitor Roque is set to lead the attack with Joao Felix and Ferran Torres on the wings. Oriol Romeu will be the sweeper with Pedri and Fermin Lopez as the box-to-box midfielders. Inaki Pena is the one starting in goal for the visiting side. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Hits 'Idol' Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUUU' Celebration After Scoring Against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final (Watch Video).

When is Unionistas vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to take on Unionistas in a round of 16 match in Copa del Rey 2023-24 on Friday, January 19. The Unionistas vs Barcelona match will be played at the Campo de Futbol Reina Sofia and it starts at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Unionistas vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Unionistas vs Barcelona Copa del Rey match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the Unionistas vs Barcelona live telecast on their TV sets in India. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Unionistas vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match?

FanCode holds the streaming rights of the Copa del Rey 2023-24 in India. Hence fans can watch the Unionistas vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2023-24 match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Unionistas have had a fine run in the Copa del Rey but it is likely to come to an end this evening when they face the mighty Barcelona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).