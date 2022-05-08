Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

RCB made 192 for 3 with skipper Faf du Plessis remaining not out on 73 off 50 balls. Rajat Patidar got 48 off 38 balls while Dinesh Karthik smashed 30 not out off just eight balls.

In response, SRH were all out for 125 in 19.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18).

