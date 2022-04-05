Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Both teams named unchanged playing XIs.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

