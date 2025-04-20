Mullanpur, Apr 20 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinners restricted Punjab Kings to 157/6 in their IPL clash here on Sunday.

Spinners Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) shared four wickets between them as Punjab struggled to build momentum with RCB striking at regular intervals.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the hosts with a 17-ball 33 after being invited to bat.

Brief Scores.

Punjab Kings 157 for 6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 33, Shashank Singh 31 not out; Krunal Pandya (2/25), Suyash Sharma (2/26).

