Navi Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 181 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, skipper Faf du Plessis made a brilliant 96 off 64 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, getting out in the innings' final over.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96; Dushmantha Chameera 2/31, Jason Holder 2/25).

