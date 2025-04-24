Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): With another high-scoring, calculated partnership against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pair of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal outshone some of the most prolific pairs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to become the duo with most runs as partners this season.

During the clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Virat and Paddikal added 95 runs in 51 balls for the second wicket, reaching a total of 426 runs as a pair. Their partnership played a crucial role in RCB posting 205/5 in their 20 overs.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

They have outdone the Gujarat Titans (GT) pair of England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan (352 runs) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pair of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran (303 runs) as the most prolific pair of IPL 2025, as per CricViz.

Before this match against RR, Virat-Paddikal had partnerships of 20 runs (against Kolkata Knight Riders), 31 runs (against Chennai Super Kings), 91 runs (against Mumbai Indians), three runs (against Delhi Capitals), 83 runs (against Rajasthan Royals), 103 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Also Read | When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2025 Final? Know Date and Time of El Clasico in IST.

It is quite stunning given how up-and-down of a start Padikkal had to his season, which he later picked up with some valuable, counter-attacking knocks. In eight matches so far, Padikkal has scored 230 runs at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 156.46, with two half-centuries and the best score of 61.

The veteran Virat has climbed to the second spot in the Orange Cap race with his half-century against RR at home, with 392 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.33, a strike rate of 144.11, with five half-centuries. His best score is 73*.

Coming to the match, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A 61-run stand between Phil Salt (26 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Virat kickstarted things off for RCB. Later, a 95-run stand followed between Virat, who made 70 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes and Devdutt Padikkal (50 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). Despite some quick wickets later, cameos from Tim David (23* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) and Jitesh Sharma (20* in 10 balls, with four boundaries) powered RCB to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (2/45) was the top bowler for RR, while Jofra Archer also delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/33. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)