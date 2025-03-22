Austin (USA), Mar 22 (AP) Reaction to the death of two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman:

“Condolences to George Foreman's family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten.” — Mike Tyson, two-time heavyweight champion

“Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ.” — Scottie Pippen, six-time NBA champion

“I attended so many of George's championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man. After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman — I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills!” — Magic Johnson, five-time NBA champion and entrepreneur

“RIP this hitting me tuff as George was one of my HEROES.” — Chuck D, rapper and co-founder of Public Enemy

“We have lost a true American legend. George Foreman was more than just a two-time heavyweight champion, he was a symbol of strength, resilience, faith, and redemption. From the ring to the pulpit, from Olympic gold to entrepreneurial greatness, George Foreman inspired generations with his story of perseverance and grace. Houston watched him rise with strength, humility, and an unshakable belief in God. Thank you for showing us what greatness truly looks like. Your legacy will live on forever.” — Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas

“Beyond a living legend in the ring - just a wonderful spirit - an incredibly kind generous man — in person. I always remember every encounter with great gratitude — it was an honor to know him.” — John Cusack, actor

“George was a great friend to not only myself, but to my entire family. We've lost a family member and are absolutely devastated.” — Bob Arum, boxing promoter

“I got to know Mr. Foreman a little bit, seeing him at all the boxing matches and I always picked his brain about trying to be an entrepreneur when your career is over. It hurts a lot because he was obviously one of the greatest boxers ever, but just a gentle man, was a pastor. This just hurts.” — Charles Barkley, Hall of Fame NBA player

“Good case to be made that George Foreman fashioned the greatest second act in sports history. And it was more than reclaiming the title. It was a total transformation.” — Jeremy Schaap, ESPN journalist

"In 1973, I was honored to welcome Foreman to the State Capitol along with my then-colleague, Mickey Leland. The world knew Foreman as a two-time heavyweight champion; we knew him as a proud member of our community — a man whose heart was as big as his powerful punch. George's journey from the streets of Fifth Ward to boxing and business success was an inspiration. He never forgot where he came from, and his commitment to our city was constant. I extend my condolences to his family. Houston will forever be proud to call George Foreman one of our own.” — John Whitmire, mayor of Houston. (AP)

