Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Real Kashmir continued their unbeaten run in the I-League with a 1-0 win over Churchill Brothers at the TRC Stadium here on Monday.

A 76th minute header by substitute Ibrahim Nurudeen handed the Snow Leopards their first win over Churchill Brothers in the I-League.

With Monday's result, Real Kashmir remained at the top of the table with 10 points from four games (three wins and a draw), while Churchill have just a single point from four outings.

The first major chance of the match fell for the home side in the 15th minute but Yakubu Wadudu's shot was deflected onto the post by goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

In the 18th minute, Real Kashmir's Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung took a powerful shot from 30 yards out but Gomes made a great save again, diving to his left.

Gomes was called into action again in the 34th minute, and he made another acrobatic save, this time from Samuel Kynshi's effort.

Five minutes before the half-time, Tana curled in a corner for the visitors, which was punched away by Subhasish Roy Chowdhury in the Real Kashmir goal.

The Snow Leopards launched a promising counter-attack from the resulting clearance as Jerry Pulamte sent Kynshi through on goal with a neat pass.

Gomes stood strong for the Red Machines once again, pulling off two saves in quick succession to deny the hosts the opening goal.

The second half began with Real Kashmir charging at the Churchill defence.

Two minutes after the restart, Pulamte got a shot away from the top of the penalty area but it was comfortably collected by Gomes.

At the hour mark, Joseph Clemente fouled Kynshi just outside the penalty area. Nozim Babadzhanov took the resultant free-kick but his effort hit the wall and went out for a corner.

Five minutes later, Pulamte received a great through ball from Wadudu before sending a cross in for Issahak Nuhu Seidu but the Ghanaian failed to get a clean connection and Churchill custodian Gomes collected the ball.

The Churchill defence was finally breached in the 76th minute as Gomes' parry from the corner kick dropped for Bawitlung at the edge of the box.

Bawitlung lobbed it back into the box for substitute Nurudeen to head home.

It just wasn't Churchill Brothers' day as they finished the game with no shots on target.

At Panchkula, Punjab FC defeated Aizawl FC 2-1 to climb to second spot behind Real Kashmir in the standings.

This was their third win in four games to take their tally to 10 points, same as Real Kashmir, but behind on goal difference.

Deepak Devrani scored the winner in the 77th minute, after Luka Majcen's strike in the 16th minute was cancelled out by Aizawl's Amawia (26th).

