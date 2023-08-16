New York, Aug 16 (AP) Reilly Opelka of the United States and Zhang Shuai of China have pulled out of the US Open.

The US Tennis Association announced the withdrawals on Tuesday and said that Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Caroline Dolehide of the US will move into the vacated spots in the singles fields.

Opelka will miss the US Open for the second year in a row. His best showing at any Grand Slam tournament was a run to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in 2021.

He hasn't played on tour since August 2022 in Washington because of injuries, including to his hip.

Opelka turns 26 on August 28, the first day of main-draw action at the US Open.

Zhang is a two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in singles and a two-time major champion in doubles. Her best result in singles at the US Open was getting to the fourth round last year.

Other players who have withdrawn from the year's last Grand Slam tournament include Nick Kyrgios and Pablo Carreño Busta. AP

