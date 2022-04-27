Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) On a high after back-to-back wins in phase two of the I-League, debutants Kenkre FC will look to continue their momentum and climb up from relegation zone when they face TRAU FC here on Thursday.

After going winless to manage just two points in Phase 1 of the season, Kenkre FC have been on a roll, defeating Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi on the trot.

With three goals to his name, Ranjeet Singh Pandre has been in red-hot form and his team would look to come out of the relegation zone with just three games left for them.

The bottom-placed Kenkre FC have eight points, five shy of four teams who are behind leaders Aizawl FC, and the task is cut out for them.

"I always believed that we could do better and that we needed the one win to get back on track," Pandre said.

"We have three games left and getting points from those would be good for our I-League journey."

The 27-year-old is their top-scorer but he shrugged off any suggestions that his team is heavily dependent on him.

"There is no pressure on me to score goals. The coach and my team-mates motivate me to play to my strengths and give my 100 per cent," said the lad from Rajnandgaon in Chattisgarh.

He made his way up in Mumbai, turning out for the Union Bank of India team in the Mumbai District Football Association league before going on to represent Maharashtra in the Santosh trophy.

"We have many goal-scorers in the team like Vijay Nagappan, Akeraj Martins and Kynsailang Khongsit to name a few. If it is not my day, then they will stand tall for the team," he added.

