Imad Wasim Ends International Cricket Retirement, Opens Door for Selection in Pakistan Squad Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Imad was adjudged the Man-of-the-match for his franchise, Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 and final of the Pakistan Super League 9 on Saturday and Monday. He had taken a fifer (5/23) in the PSL final as Islamabad grabbed the title for the first time since 2018.

Agency News PTI| Mar 20, 2024 04:23 PM IST
Imad Wasim Ends International Cricket Retirement, Opens Door for Selection in Pakistan Squad Ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Imad Wasim (Photo Credit: X/@simadwasim)

Karachi, March 20: Four months after retiring from international cricket, Pakistan spin all-rounder Imad Wasim has made himself available for national selection after playing a key role in Islamabad United's title triumph in the PSL.

The 35-year old had retired in November 2023, saying it was time for him to focus on playing in foreign leagues. ‘The Heart Goes Hosanna!’, CSK Shares MS Dhoni’s New Look in Yellow Bandana During a Training Session Ahead of IPL 2024 (View Pic).

Imad was adjudged the Man-of-the-match for his franchise, Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 and final of the Pakistan Super League 9 on Saturday and Monday. He had taken a fifer (5/23) in the PSL final as Islamabad grabbed the title for the first time since 2018.

Imad told media that he wanted to serve Pakistan again."I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that," Imad said. "Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL," he added.

The Pakistani selectors are due to announce a pool of players for a training camp at an Army base in Kakul from March 25. The selectors will announce the team for the home T20 series against New Zealand in April from the same batch.

It was no secret that Imad retired due to differences with captain Babar Azam. The two didn't get along even while playing for Karachi Kings in the previous PSL editions where Babar was captain. ‘Star-Studded’, JioCinema Unveils Commentator Roster for IPL 2024.

According to insiders, Babar and the team management were not very happy with Imad's attitude. He had gained a reputation for not being a team man.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

