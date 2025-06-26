New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla on Thursday announced the retirement of his long-time horse Sir Caramello with whom he competed at the Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old Agarwalla had become the first rider from India to compete in the Dressage event at the Olympic Games.

Also Read | Indian Equestrian and Olympian Anush Agarwalla Confirms Retirement of His Horse Sir Caramello, Making End to Historic Journey.

They had finished ninth in Group E in Paris, missing out on making the medal round.

"Thank you Sir Caramello for being more than just a horse for me - my partner, my strength and most importantly, my friend," Agarwalla wrote on social media in an emotional post.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid: Where To Watch CWC Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

"You carried not only my dreams, but the dreams of an entire nation. Because of you, I believed in myself. Because of you, India stood tall at the Olympics. You lit the Olympic fire in countless young equestrians. Always remember- you changed everything for me. Now it's your time to relax, enjoy and let me spoil you for the rest of your life. Happy retirement Caramello!"

Agarwalla had won a gold medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the individual event in dressage at the 2022 Asian Games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)